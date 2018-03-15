Another Loaded Firearm Found in Bag at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  The TSA says a loaded firearm was found in a carry-on bag at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday.

The loaded 9mm handgun was discovered during x-ray screening of carry-on bags.  Des Moines Police confiscated the weapon and cited the passenger.  That passenger was allowed to rebook a later flight out of Des Moines.

This is the fourth time in 2018 that a firearm has been found in a bag at the airport.  In 2017 a total of six guns were found in bags.  Guns are not allowed in carry-on bags, no matter if the passenger has a permit to carry.  A passenger faces up to a $13,000 fine if they attempt to bring a gun on a plane.