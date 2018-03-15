× ‘Big Cat Day’ at Blank Park Zoo Educates Children on Endangered Species

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Blank Park Zoo is teaching children about endangered species with “Big Cat” day on Thursday.

People will learn about the large cats in the zoo and protecting them in the wild.

There are hands on activities that children can participate in. In addition, zookeepers will be answering questions and talking about the history when it comes to different “big cats.”

The zoo has African lions, Amur tigers, and snow leopards. The three most-recent big cat additions aren’t that big yet, lion cubs Kali, Asha, and Jabari were born to lioness Neema in November. The zoo says the cubs are now around 35 pounds each and they are working to introduce them, safely, to the rest of the pride — their father Deuce and their aunt Kadi.

The zoo is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. “Big Cats” day will last until 2:00 p.m.

Admission includes: $8.00 for children and $14.00 for adults.