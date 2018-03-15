× Bill With Fetal Heartbeat Amendment Passes Out of House Committee

A house bill that would outlaw the sale of fetal tissue, something already illegal under federal law, passed out of the Health and Human Services committee on Thursday.

Attached to the bill was an amendment which would outlaw abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks. Often times women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

If signed into the law it would make Iowa one of the most restrictive states in the nation when it comes to abortion. The bill does not make exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or age.

The only exception would be if the mother’s physical health was endangered.

The bill was passed mostly on party lines with republican Michael Bergan voting against it.

The debate was long and impassioned.

“The table at which I sit, the microphone in which I’m speaking into, the cameras recording me are inanimate objects and they do not have heartbeats” said Republican Representative Steven Holt.

“So a seven year-old who was raped and is pregnant…[would have to carry the life]…Wow, I’m just dumbfounded” said Democratic Representative Mary Mascher.

The bill now goes to the full house for a vote.