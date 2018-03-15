Livestock Trucking Mandate Exemption Extended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Department of Transportation has again extended an exemption for truckers hauling livestock.

The Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate will be suspended again for another 90 days.

Under current law, agriculture truckers operating within 150 air miles of the source of their agriculture products or livestock do not have to comply with hours-of-service regulation, which limits driving hours to only 11 hours after being off duty for more than 10 consecutive hours.

The ELD mandate does not account for that exemption.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue released a statement applauding the Department of Transportation for waiting longer.

He calls it a one-size-fits-all regulation to the detriment of farmers, “The ELD mandate imposes restrictions upon the agriculture industry that lack flexibility necessary for the unique realities of hauling agriculture commodities."

The ELD rule went into effect in December of 2017, the first exemption was set to expire on March 18.