× #MeToo Movement Leader to Speak at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The woman behind the #MeToo movement is bringing the conversation to Iowa State University.

Tarana Burke will be speaking at Stephens Auditorium on March 26th at 8:00 p.m.

Burke’s been an activist for more than 25 years, but she gained national attention following allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Time magazine named Burke along with other female activists known as “The Silence Breakers” as their “Person of the Year” for 2017.

The lecture is free and open to the public.