Noah Exline Wants Sex Abuse Trial Moved Out of Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa – A Greene County man charged with sexually abusing his younger sister, who officials say was later murdered in fire set by another family member, is asking for his trial to be moved.

Online court records show 20-year-old Noah Exline filed a change of venue motion Monday. The motion claims Exline and his family are well-known in the community and media accounts of crimes other family members are charged with have also mentioned him – making it difficult for an impartial jury to be selected.

Noah Exline is charged with seven counts of second degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing his sister Paige Exline. According to criminal complaints in the case the abuse began when Paige was nine-years-old and Noah was 17-years-old.

The change of venue hearing is scheduled for March 26th. Noah Exline’s trial is scheduled for April 3rd.

Paige Exline died at the age of 12, along with her 16-year-old cousin Shakiah Cockerham, in a house fire in Guthrie Center on May 15th, 2017. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set and charged Patrick Thompson, Paige and Noah’s stepbrother, with two counts of murder in the case. His trial has been scheduled for September 17th.

Paige and Noah’s father James Exline is also charged with two counts of sexual abuse for allegedly abusing Paige. His first trial ended in a mistrial and he will now be tried on May 1st in Mitchell County.