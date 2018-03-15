× Pella Police Identify Illinois Man They Say Killed Himself During Standoff

PELLA, Iowa — One person is dead following a standoff that ended in Pella Wednesday.

The standoff started Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. after police received a call from a local citizen who was concerned about 62-year-old Jonathan Martin, an Illinois man who was staying in the area.

Police learned Martin was wanted on felony charges out of Illinois and he was located in an apartment on W. 16th Street. Officers tried to make contact with Martin but he refused those attempts.

Police were able to speak with a woman inside the apartment with Martin but they couldn’t convince him to come out.

Wednesday morning the Pella Police Department called in help from negotiators with the Iowa State Patrol. The woman inside exited the apartment before noon. Police say she was not injured.

A tactical unit with the Iowa State Patrol was called in and when they entered the apartment they found Martin dead, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is doing a forensic examination of Martin’s body.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the incident.