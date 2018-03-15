× Suspect in Multiple Break-Ins at Same Clive Store Identified

CLIVE, Iowa – Police have identified a suspect they say is responsible for multiple burglaries at a cell phone store.

The suspect, 21-year-old Lual Doud, is wanted for several break-ins at the Mobile Spot at 8421 University Boulevard. They say the store has been broken into at least three times over the last four months.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Doud on multiple charges of burglary and theft. Police say he is already wanted for escape and probation violations.

If you have any information about Doud’s location you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.