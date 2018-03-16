Cedar Rapids Firefighters Donate to Teen Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A teenage firefighter-in-training is battling a serious illness, but he's getting help from fellow firefighters, including some in Iowa.

Tim Richardson, 16, took to Facebook with a request for t-shirts from different departments across the country. He plans to wear them during his chemotherapy treatments for leukemia.

Firefighters from Iowa responded to the request; the Cedar Rapids Fire Department sent him two shirts, a hat, a patch, and a heartfelt letter.

"It's gonna give him a little bit of strength throughout the chemotherapy and the radiation treatments," said Cedar Rapids Firefighter Lucas Kennedy. "I know he's got a lot of support from his fire department and all the other fire departments around New York, but he probably doesn't even know where Iowa is, so it's really nice to represent."

Richardson now has more than 100 shirts from fire departments around the nation.