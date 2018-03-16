Centerville Apartment Fire Claims Two Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Iowa -- Two people are dead and many others are without homes after a fire in Centerville.

Crews were called to the Diamond View Apartments at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Smoke and flames were coming from two of the seven buildings. Officers pulled two people out of the fire, but two others were unaccounted for. Crews could not get inside the building to rescue them because of the amount of fire and debris.

Firefighters spent three hours working to get the flames under control and were then able to find the bodies of the missing people. The victims are now being taken to the medical examiner's office for identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross of Greater Iowa says it opened eight cases to help families displaced by the flames.