Crews Fight Flames at Ankeny Manufacturing Facility

ANKENY, Iowa -- Crews were called to put out a fire at a manufacturing facility in Ankeny on Friday afternoon.

The Ankeny Fire Department was called to the facility in the 1400 block of Cortina Drive around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, responders found thick, black smoke inside. They were able to put out the fire and no one was injured, but the cause of the flames is currently unknown.

"We're still under investigation right now. We have our investigators inside taking a look to see and interviewing the building occupants to see if they have any additional information, but at this time I have no dollar estimates or what caused the fire," said Deputy Chief Robert Chiappano.

The Ankeny Fire Department was assisted by Altoona, Johnston-Grimes, Saylor, and Bondurant Fire Departments.