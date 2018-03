× Flu Cases Declining, But Still Claiming Iowa Lives

IOWA — Flu cases are declining in Iowa, but the virus is still claiming lives.

Twenty more Iowans have died from influenza, bringing the total number this season to 227. None of those deaths were children.

Influenza A and B are now reported in similar numbers; A was the most dominate strain and more severe than Influenza B.

Flu activity is declining across the U.S.