Iowa City Considering Sharpshooting to Reduce Deer Population

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa City's city council wants to decrease the number of deer in the area, so leaders are considering bringing back sharpshooting to thin the deer population.

A study shows the population has increased threefold in the last decade. Iowa City stopped its deer management program in 2010, but residents are petitioning to have it reinstated, saying the deer are once again a nuisance and safety concern.

"Population in Iowa City is currently so big that we wouldn't be able to reduce the number in a timely manner, so sharpshooting, along with being quicker to get the herd down, it would also be more humane," said Sergeant Derek Frank of the Iowa City Police Department.

Last year, 49 accidents involving deer occurred in Iowa City. Before hiring a professional sharpshooter, the city must first get permission from the Department of Natural Resources. If approved, the city hopes to implement sharpshooting this fall.