Ivanka Trump to Visit Metro Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- The First Daughter is making a stop in Iowa on Monday.

Ivanka Trump will visit the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center with Governor Reynolds. The program is part of the Waukee School District, and students, educators, and surrounding businesses use the modern space to develop skills.

Trump says her visit is part of workforce development within the administration's infrastructure proposal and that high-tech and STEM skills will help fill a worker shortage.

"Workforce development has been an area that I've been focused on since the earliest days of the administration, and there's a great opportunity through infrastructure to pass legislation that is important to expanding our work and that compliments our administrative actions, so that's an area I will continue to be focused on, and it's one of the pillars of our infrastructure package," she said.

According to Trump, Waukee is the only planned stop in Iowa.