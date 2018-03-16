× Kids Create Own Journey at Des Moines Art Center This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Art Center hosts a family friendly event Saturday that is inspired by new exhibition.

Staycation: Journey is Art is based around Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journey’s 1967-2017 and teaches children about taking a journey here in Des Moines.

Marketing and Public Relations Director Christine Crawford said the idea of the exhibition is showing what artists saw when traveling around the world.

“It’s a group exhibition, and as the title states 1967 through 2017 it’s a 50 year survey of artists who have gone outside the studio to look at the world around them and create art within it,” Crawford said.

Crawford said kids will make crowns for the wander aspect of the exhibit and create nature drawings in the studio.

“They’re going to be learning about the exhibition in ways that are age appropriate. There are some themes in the exhibition that are for more mature audiences, but certainly the kids can learn about nature, photography, film making and about non-traditional artwork,” Crawford said.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Des Moines Art Center. There is no pre-registration and is free to the public.