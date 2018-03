Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The lobbyist captured on video kissing former state senator Bill Dix has resigned from her job with the League of Cities.

The League says Lindsey McCune quit on Thursday. McCune and Dix were photographed and videotaped at the Waveland Tap on March 1st and then images were posted online on Monday morning. Hours later, Senator Dix--a married father of three--resigned.

The City of Des Moines has also said it may now withdraw from the League of Cities.