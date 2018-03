Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League says three more cats were pulled from a Des Moines home on Friday.

This brings the total number rescued from the home on Morton Avenue to 27. Police were called about an unusual odor on Wednesday. Inside the home, they found filthy conditions, including about six inches of waste on the floor. The bodies of nine cats were also discovered.

The home has since been condemned.