Osceola Teen Killed in Highway 34 Crash

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa – An Osceola teenager was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

It happened a little after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 34, west of Osceola.

The Iowa State Patrol says 15-year-old Madison Cook rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped while waiting to turn, her car was then hit by a semi.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers weren’t injured.