Two People Injured in Early Morning Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police say two people were injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of East 9th and Hull around 1:30 a.m.

Officers were focusing their attention in the early morning hours searching near the Triple Double Bar.

Police say two people with gunshot wounds were brought to Mercy Hospital in private vehicles. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police have not released their names.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.