× Bills Moving Forward as Funnel Week Ends

IOWA — Iowa senators and representatives wrapped up what’s called Funnel Week, and accomplished a fair amount for the state.

One of the most controversial bills that survived this week is the fetal heartbeat bill. This would ban most abortions after six weeks, when a heartbeat is generally first detected. However, this is also often before a woman even knows she’s pregnant. If passed, Iowa would have some of the strictest abortion laws in the country.

Another bill extended the statute of limitations for those sexually abused as children. If passed, the bill would give survivors 25 years to seek civil actions against their attackers, even asking for restitution.

The House also chose to regulate but not ban traffic cameras.

The legislature must now work on approving a state budget.