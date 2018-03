Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Making their first NCAA appearance in 3 years the 6-seed Iowa women were ousted in the first round by border rival Creighton, 76-70.

All-American Center Megan Gustafson led the Hawks with 29 points and 17 rebounds but it wasn't enough. Iowa hit just 3/12 three pointers.

Former Dowling Catholic standout scored 12 points for Creighton.

Bluders Bunch finishes with a 24-8 record.

Highlights courtesy of ESPN.