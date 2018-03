Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH - Iowa Freshman phenom Spencer Lee finished off an unbelievable NCAA wrestling tournament, winning the 125 pound championship 5-1 over Rutgers' Nick Suriano.

Lee scored 2 points at the end of the first period, added an escape in the 2nd, and another takedown in the 3rd.

Lee is the first true Hawkeye freshman to win an NCAA title in 25 years. He scored 27 points in the NCAA tournament, the most of any wrestler.

Iowa finished 3rd overall as a team.

Highlights courtesy of ESPN