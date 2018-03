Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Former Iowa State Cyclone Naz Mitrou-Long made a return to the state of Iowa on Saturday. Naz plays for the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League.

Mitrou-Long scored 19 points in a 112-102 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Georges Niang was also supposed to be in the Stars lineup, but he was called up to the Utah Jazz on Friday.