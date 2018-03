Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa -- Crews in Pleasant Hill are investigating an apartment fire.

Firefighters were called to the Canterbury Apartments in the 600 block of Sherrylynn Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The flames began between the second and third floors and five units were involved.

The building was evacuated and two people sent to the hospital. Other metro fire departments were called to help with the fire, but the cause is currently unknown.