ADEL, Iowa -- A fire in Adel late Friday night left several people without a home.

Investigators say the Adel Village Apartment complex caught fire just after 11 p.m. Crews are not sure what caused the fire, but they say it resulted in severe damage to units on the second and third floors. A unit on the first floor also has severe water damage.

Officials say all three units are considered a total loss.