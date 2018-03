Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Drivers planning to go out and celebrate St. Patrick's Day but need a way to get back home are in luck.

AAA is offering a Tipsy Tow service and will tow drivers and their cars home for free. Non-AAA members can also use the service, which runs from 6 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Cars will be towed for free within 10 miles of where they are picked up, but there will be a fee for any location beyond that distance.

To use the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO, or (855) 286-9246.