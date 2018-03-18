Advocacy Group Talks With Iowans About Ways to Improve U.S. Relationship With North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group that works with farmers in North Korea visited the metro on Sunday to talk about what they learned overseas and what they believe is the best way to improve the United States’ relationship with North Korea.

The American Friends Service Committee has worked in North Korea for 30 years teaching farmers about greenhouses and other techniques. During their time working there, members of the group also learned about the tension between the U.S. and North Korea and said they have possible peaceful solutions to share with Iowans and legislators.

“There’s people to people and humanitarian aspects that President Trump and the administration could start addressing today. There’s things like divided Korean-American families, that have family members in North Korea. And so a lot of Korean-American organizations have been calling for reunions as a way to improve relations,” said AFSC Public Education and Advocacy Coordinator Daniel Jasper.

One member of the AFSC said in 2001, some North Korean farmers came to the U.S. to learn more about the country's farming practices, andd believes if that could happen again it might lead to a better relationship.

“If people understand each other better, then they can work together better, and that can lead to ways to resolve tensions at higher levels,” AFSC North Korea Country Representative Linda Louis said.

By talking to people in the United States about their work overseas, the organization hopes to give people more information they can use to reach out to legislators.