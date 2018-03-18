Cedar Rapids Shelter Offering Free Adoption Special for Classroom Pets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An eastern Iowa animal shelter is giving teachers free classroom pets.

The Cedar Valley Humane Society is allowing teachers to adopt a pair of guinea pigs or a rabbit at no charge. Some of the animals up for adoption were rescued from a home in Vinton, Iowa, after hundreds were found living in overcrowded conditions.

Teachers interested in adoption must bring their school ID and a letter from the school to confirm they have permission to take care of the pets. The adoption special starts on Monday and runs all week.