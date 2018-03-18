× Des Moines Mom Accused of Leaving Young Children Unattended Surrounded by Pills and Drug Paraphernalia

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother faces child endangerment charges after leaving her young children unattended in a home where police found easily accessible drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to 4621 49th Street Saturday afternoon after a man found two children who appeared to be alone at the home. According to a police report 24 – year – old Kabra Grabill was asleep in bed with another child. When officers found Grabill they also found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine near the bed. The report also states officers found a second meth pipe, Tylenol pills scattered across the floor and filthy living conditions.

Grabill admitted to police she smoked meth Saturday morning and “didn’t think it was a big deal” to leave her young children unattended while she slept. The two children were taken to the hospital and are now in the custody on the Department of Human Services. The police report also mentions the children’s father has a no contact order with the children because of child endangerment charges from 2016.

Grabill faces two charges of child endangerment and one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.