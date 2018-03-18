John Sears and Keith Murphy go back and forth on more topics. Scott Frost's coaching philosophy, the new baseball rules, Kirk Cousins gets paid, and local NAIA schools in the final 4.
FACEOFF: Frost the Nice Guy, New Baseball Rules, Cousins the Viking, Graceland and William Penn in Final Four
-
FaceOFF: Frost to Nebraska, College Playoff Decision, CyHawk Basketball, MSGA
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Fans Who Can’t Take Change
-
Second Degree Murder Charge for Suspect in Stabbing Death of William Penn Student
-
FACEOFF: Sportsmanship Takes Center Stage, Vikings Miracle, Cable News, Toilet Paper
-
News Conference Scheduled to Release Details in Oskaloosa Death Investigation
-
-
Long Live the William Penn Toilet Paper Game!
-
FACEOFF: Tiger Back, Cook Weighing Options, Moe in Touble, Barnstormers legit
-
FACEOFF: Eustachy Out, B1G in NYC, Drake Women Dominate, Gustafson Robbed
-
FACEOFF: MSU Problems, HS Football Playoffs, Hawkeyes Auction Jerseys, NFL Says No to #Pleasestand
-
FACEOFF: Prohm, Drake Keeps Winning, Lolo Done, Dale Jr the Broadcaster
-
-
Teenager Uses Final Breaths to Identify her Alleged Killer
-
FACEOFF: Chiefs Collapse, UCF National Champs, Bison Back on top, Spencer Lee
-
FACEOFF: Dolph Questionable, Pinstripe Snow, Saban Complaining, The Hairrys