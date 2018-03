× Holiday Weekend Results in High Number of Alcohol-Related Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa — While central Iowans were out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the Des Moines Police Department had its hands full.

Police say they made 10 OWI arrests and five public intoxication arrests between 4 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers were not able to report on the average number of arrests for that span of the weekend, but do say the numbers are high for a 12-hour period of time.