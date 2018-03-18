I THINK: Was it a Down Year for Hawkeye Wrestling? Expectations Say Yes

Posted 11:32 pm, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36PM, March 18, 2018

The Hawkeyes finished 3rd at the NCAA wrestling tournament, good for most schools.  But Iowa isn't 'most schools' when it comes to wrestling.  John Sears takes a look at Iowa's championship drought.