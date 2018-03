Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA -- An Iowa City woman mushed through 1,000 miles of snow-covered terrain and arrived at the finish line this weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Emily Maxwell and her team of dogs completed the Iditarod race in Alaska early Friday morning. Her mom Mary shared a video of Emily crossing the finish line, which can be seen above.

Emily came in 33rd place with a time of 11 days, 13 hours, 55 minutes, and 56 seconds. On Facebook, she posted finishing the race was "the best day ever."