IOWA -- An eastern Iowa police department is facing backlash over a recent decision.

On Friday, Marion police killed what appeared to be a sick deer. According to the Des Moines Register, a post on Facebook about the deer went viral and was shared more than 5,000 times. The post questioned the officers' decision.

Police say they consulted with the Department of Natural Resources and determined the deer was sick and should be put down. The animal is now being tested by the DNR for a disease.