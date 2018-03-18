× Ohio Representative Becomes Longest-Serving Female in House

OHIO — Sunday was a monumental day for a representative who has been serving for over 30 years.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is now the longest-serving female representative in the House in U.S. history. The Ohio Congresswoman arrived on Capitol Hill exactly 35 years ago. The record was previously held by Representative Edith Nourse Rogers and has stood for nearly 60 years.

Earlier this week, the House celebrated the milestone accomplishment. Kaptur is now five years short of breaking the record of longest-serving woman in congressional history.