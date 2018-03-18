Pleasant Hill Police Holding Active Shooter Safety Training for Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Following the recent shooting at a Florida high school, metro Iowa police departments are helping train the public on what to do in case of an active shooter situation.

Pleasant Hill police are holding the training at Berean Assembly of God Church on Monday and Tuesday. The goal is to help educate the public on what they can do to stay safe and possibly fight back. All Iowans are encourage to attend, but officials say the training is especially helpful for school and church administrators and first responders.

The two-day event costs $39.