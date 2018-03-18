× Sonic’s Summer Slush Flavor? Pickle Juice

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nothing says summer like a tall, bright green glass of semi-frozen pickle juice.

At least that’s what Sonic Drive-In is hoping when they roll out their tangy new slush flavor nationwide in June, according to Food and Wine. While pickle juice has enjoyed renewed popularity as a chaser for whiskey, how customers will react seeing it next to blue raspberry, cherry, orange and the other standby flavors is anyone’s guess.

“We tasted the drink at Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma City, and it’s surprisingly delicious (and makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs.),” Food and Wine’s Maria Yagoda writes. “Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”

The only downside to the confusingly delicious beverage, Yagoda says, “is that the slush is a bit too sweet, as if overcorrecting for the acidity.”

For those who end up loving this chartreuse-colored concoction, its worth noting Sonic’s policy of gladly adding the syrup to any other item on the menu.