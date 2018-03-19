× Art Through the Eyes of Iowa’s Children

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Historical Museum of Iowa works to preserve art and artifacts from the past. But this week it is showcasing art of the future. The “Building Community Through Art” exhibit features nearly 200 works of art from kindergarteners to seniors in high school all over the state.

The Iowa Art Council works with art educators of Iowa to put on the exhibit for Youth Art Month, a movement that has been around since 1961.

Michael Morain from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs said this exhibit gives students more of a goal to reach for than just a grade in a class, “Each of these represent one kid’s vision and one kid’s imagination. There’s all kinds of mediums and all kinds of subjects, you can see a lot into the way students think.”

Not only is it a good way to showcase students’ art but it is also a competition.

“There will be a handful of prizes, the best in show will $1,500 so it would be fun to see a second grader’s eyes go big if they win $1,500,” Morain said.

Those winners will be chosen at the exhibit’s closing ceremony on Saturday the 24th from 1 – 3 P.M. You can come check out the exhibit and the rest of the museum during regular hours 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Saturday.