Democratic Candidate Theresa Greenfield Fails to Make it on Primary Ballot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A last minute rush to collect enough signatures to qualify for the June 5th primary ballot in Iowa’s Third Congressional District has fallen short for Theresa Greenfield.
The Democrat withdrew her original paperwork last week after reportedly learning that some signatures submitted on her behalf may have been fraudulently collected. Greenfield raced to re-collect signatures last Friday to beat the deadline for filing. However the Secretary of State’s office says she was unsuccessful.
A news release sent Monday afternoon reads:
“The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State rejected the June 5 primary election nominating petitions submitted by Third Congressional District candidate Theresa Greenfield. She failed to meet the minimum number of signatures required by Iowa Code.
Greenfield’s petitions for the Third District Democratic primary were submitted just before the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday, March 16. They were reviewed by the Secretary of State’s Elections Division on Monday, and included fewer than 1,500 signatures. The minimum number required is 1,790.
The nomination papers from First Congressional District candidate Courtney Rowe, Democrat, and gubernatorial candidate Ron Corbett, Republican, were reviewed and accepted. The full list of candidates whose papers have been received and accepted is available at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, or by clicking here.
No candidate has officially qualified for the ballot at this point. The deadline to file an official challenge to any candidate’s nomination papers is this Friday, March 23 at 5 p.m.”