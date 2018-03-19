× Democratic Candidate Theresa Greenfield Fails to Make it on Primary Ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa — A last minute rush to collect enough signatures to qualify for the June 5th primary ballot in Iowa’s Third Congressional District has fallen short for Theresa Greenfield.

The Democrat withdrew her original paperwork last week after reportedly learning that some signatures submitted on her behalf may have been fraudulently collected. Greenfield raced to re-collect signatures last Friday to beat the deadline for filing. However the Secretary of State’s office says she was unsuccessful.

A news release sent Monday afternoon reads: