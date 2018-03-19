× Crews Pull More Cats From Condemned Des Moines Home, Others Still Living Inside

DES MOINES, Iowa — Animal Control officers are still working to rescue animals from a condemned home in Des Moines.

Last week, a strange odor call led police to a house on Morton Avenue filled with waste and cats both dead and alive. On Monday, the Animal Rescue League pulled five more living felines from the home. This brings the total to 32 living and 17 deceased cats removed.

The ARL says it is attempting to capture two more cats that are currently living in the duct work of the house.