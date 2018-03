Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a shot at an all-Iowa NAIA National Championship basketball game, but it wasn't to be.

Graceland upset LSU Shreveport behind 28 points from LT Davis, 87-80 the final.

William Penn could not get by LSU Alexandria. The Generals dropped the Statesmen, 84-75.

Graceland plays for its first national title Tuesday night at 7 against LSU Alexandria.

The game is broadcast on ESPN3.

Video courtesy of NAIA.