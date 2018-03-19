Help Kids Stay Active With Ankeny’s ‘Play it Forward’ Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The City of Ankeny is helping kids stay active with proper sports gear this spring.

Starting on Monday, the community is invited to participate in the Parks and Rec Department's third annual Play it Forward event. The city is asking for donations of gently used and new sporting equipment. Children in need can come and pick out items to take home at the end of the month.

"That's the best part, when we see families come in and their kids just run all over and then pick out what they wanna play with and things like that. So it's been a really fun program that we just want to continue to keep going," said Whitney Garcia, recreation supervisor at Ankeny Parks and Rec.

Donations can be dropped off from Monday, March 19th through Friday, March 30th. The equipment will be given away to area families on a first come, first serve basis on March 31st at 9 a.m. For a list of drop-off locations, click here.