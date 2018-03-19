× Iowa’s Best Burger Finalists Announced

AMES, Iowa – The finalists in the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Best Burger contest have been named.

This year’s contest allowed people to nominate restaurants online and out of 9,200 total nominations, more than 700 restaurants received at least one nomination.

Those top 10, in alphabetical order are:

BurgerFiend, Cedar Rapids

Cafe Beaudelaire, Ames

The IowaStater Restaurant, Ames

Moo’s BBQ, Newton

Morgan’s Corner, Ottumwa

Rides Bar & Grill, Fort Dodge

Robin’s Nest Cafe, Clarinda (formerly Vaughn’s Cafe & Bakery)

Saucy Focaccia, Cedar Rapids

The Twisted Tail Steakhouse, Logan (BeeBeeTown)

Wrangling Grace Cafe, Bancroft

The contest requires that burgers be 100% beef but other ingredients like spices can be added. The burgers can have any condiments or toppings the restaurant wants to use.

“Iowa has over 27,000 beef producers, and this contest is a great way to celebrate the beef they produce and the impact they have on Iowa,” says Katie Olthoff, Director of Communications for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

A panel of anonymous judges will now visit the restaurants in the Top 10 to evaluation the burgers. A winner will be announced May 1st.

Last year’s winner was the Smokin’ Hereford BBQ of Storm Lake.