Ivanka Trump Meeting with Gov. Reynolds Monday

WAUKEE, Iowa – President Donald Trump’s daughter will be in the metro Monday morning.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a special adviser to her father, will meet with students at the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center.

She’ll also take part in a roundtable discussion about Iowa’s approach to education and how the skills training opportunities the state provides to students.

“All across our great state, we’re seeing students drawing upon the expertise of local business partners to bring real-world application into the high school experience,” said Gov. Reynolds. “It’s innovative, exciting and preparing them for quality careers.”

Sunday Ivanka Trump tweeted about her visit.