Lead Shot Illegal on All Story County Public Grounds

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- The Story County Conservation Board is outlawing the use of lead shot for hunting on all public grounds.

The measure was approved last week. Only non-toxic ammunition will be allowed on public grounds, including ... Including Doolittle Prairie. The Iowa DNR already prohibits the use of lead shot on state land, and it has been illegal on federal lands for the last 27 years.

Ingesting even a small amount of lead shot can be lethal to wild animals. This is especially true of bald eagles, which eat animals shot by hunters but not collected.