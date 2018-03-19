× Marshall County Man Jailed After Four Pounds of Meth Found During Traffic Stop

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is behind bars after officials say he was arrested over the weekend when four pounds of methamphetamine was found in his car.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Alejandro Sandoval was pulled over Saturday during a special St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement project.

A deputy noticed Sandoval cross the center line on Highway 14 near Laurel around 4:00 pm. and pulled him over. The vehicle also had an illegible registration plate.

About four pounds of meth, $3,700 in cash, and a product used to dilute drugs were found in the vehicle and seized. Sandoval’s driver’s license was suspended at the time of the traffic stop.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, driving while suspended, and other traffic offenses.

Sandoval is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a bond of $100,000.