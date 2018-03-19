× More Change of Venue Motions Filed in Sabrina Ray Case

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Two more defendants charged in the abuse and death of a Perry teen in 2017 are asking for their trials to be moved.

Misty Ray and her mother, Carla Bousman, filed motions Friday to change the venue of their trials for the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. They want the trials moved out of Dallas County and the Des Moines television media market.

The motion cites “significant” media coverage of the case as well as social media discussions on Facebook. The motion claims, “These comments are of such a vitriolic nature that the Defendant could not receive a fair trial.”

Misty Ray and Carla Bousman are among five family members who were charged in connection with the abuse and death of Sabrina Ray. Sabrina was found dead at the family’s Perry home on May 12, 2017 and an autopsy showed she weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death.

Marc Ray and his wife Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, are charged with first degree murder in the case. They also face several charges of child endangerment and kidnapping. In addition, Marc Ray is charged with two counts of sexual abuse related to alleged abuse of a child in the home under the age of 12.

Marc Ray filed a motion to change the venue of his trial earlier this month.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Adoptive brother Justin Ray pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. During his plea hearing he admitted to pushing Sabrina down the stairs, kicking her in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

Trial dates have been continued several times for Marc Ray, Misty Ray, and Carla Bousman. There currently isn’t a date set for trial in their cases.

Friday, a continuance was granted for the fifth suspect in the case – Josie Bousman. The adoptive cousin of Sabrina has agreed to testify against the other defendants and her trial cannot be held until the other trials are completed. It had originally been scheduled for March 26th.