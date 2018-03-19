Movie Highlights Iowa Volleyball Team’s ‘Miracle Season’ Following Loss of Star Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A new movie will showcase the true story of the Iowa City West High School girls volleyball team.

In 2011, the team lost its star player, Caroline Found, in an accident. The other members of the team then had to find a way to win without her with their coach leading the way.

Helen Hunt plays the coach in The Miracle Season, but Kathy Bresnahan, the team's real coach, joined Jannay Towne in the Channel 13 studio to talk about the events that inspired the upcoming film and Found's lasting impact on the community.

The Miracle Season is also a hardcover book. To purchase a copy, visit kcisports.com and use the promo code "IOWAVB" to get the discounted price of $15.