MASON CITY, Iowa -- Authorities in Mason City have reportedly filed new search warrants in the investigation into the disappearance of former TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit, according to KMIT News 3.

The anchor disappeared in June 1995 and hasn't been seen since.

Police are reportedly seeking GPS data from two vehicles owned by John Vansice, an acquaintance of Huisentruit's who has long been considered a person of interest in the case.