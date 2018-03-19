× Several Des Moines Bridges May Close for Construction

DES MOINES, Iowa — A busy bridge could soon close downtown.

The Des Moines City Council plans to vote on Monday night on construction contracts for three bridges: the Court Avenue, Scott Avenue, and SW 1st Street Bridges. All three are in need of structural rehabilitation.

If approved, the Court Avenue Bridge will close in April. The plan would open one lane in each direction in December and construction would finish in January.

The Scott Avenue Bridge would close in March or April of 2019, and the SW 1st Street Bridge could close in 2020.